SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SVMK’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). SVMK posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SVMK will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.06. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SVMK.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 29.97% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. The business had revenue of $100.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.00 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SVMK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

In other news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $276,630.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 4,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $120,204.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,355 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,253 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SVMK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,998,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,665,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,892,000. Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,803,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SVMK by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,366,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,469,000 after purchasing an additional 603,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVMK traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.60. The company had a trading volume of 326,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,740. SVMK has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.50 and its 200-day moving average is $22.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 1.39.

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

