Swarm City (SWT) Market Cap Achieves $676,007.11

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. Swarm City has a total market cap of $676,007.11 and approximately $246.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Swarm City has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. One Swarm City coin can now be bought for about $0.0792 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Swarm City

Swarm City is a coin. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times . The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Swarm City Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

