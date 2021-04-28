Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Swedbank AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SWDBY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.59. 12,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,248. Swedbank AB has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $19.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average of $17.94.

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Swedbank AB (publ) had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 10.70%.

Swedbank AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

