Swingby (SWINGBY) Trading Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Swingby has a market cap of $74.59 million and $2.83 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swingby coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000897 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Swingby has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00061727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00065555 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00020773 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.52 or 0.00274282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Swingby Profile

SWINGBY is a coin. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 152,552,629 coins. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Swingby Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

