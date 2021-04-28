Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.94 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Swisscom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $2.94 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.03. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Swisscom’s FY2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Swisscom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Swisscom currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of SCMWY stock opened at $52.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.87. Swisscom has a 1 year low of $49.75 and a 1 year high of $57.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.21.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Swisscom had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 14.80%.

Swisscom Company Profile

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

