Switch (ESH) 24 Hour Volume Hits $120,844.00

Switch (CURRENCY:ESH) traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. During the last seven days, Switch has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Switch coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Switch has a total market capitalization of $380,019.78 and $120,844.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Switch Profile

Switch is a coin. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 coins. Switch’s official Twitter account is @switchag and its Facebook page is accessible here . Switch’s official website is www.switch.ag . Switch’s official message board is medium.com/@switchag

According to CryptoCompare, “Switch is a way to buy and sell tokens, and a whole lot more. On Switch, in addition to trading over 100 tokens directly against each other, users can buy gift cards, gamble, and more. “

Buying and Selling Switch

