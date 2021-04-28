Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) Short Interest Update

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SEGI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,700 shares, a decrease of 96.0% from the March 31st total of 541,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,266,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEGI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.04. 9,158,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,175,322. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.04. Sycamore Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.15.

Get Sycamore Entertainment Group alerts:

Sycamore Entertainment Group Company Profile

Sycamore Entertainment Group, Inc, a motion picture distribution and marketing company, specializes in acquisition, distribution, and the development of marketing campaigns for feature films in the United States and internationally. Its activities include film acquisitions, publicity, print advertising, billboard advertising, film distribution, and online marketing.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Sycamore Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sycamore Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.