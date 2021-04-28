Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Short Interest Update

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 87.8% from the March 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Sylogist stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.35. The stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 980. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.19. Sylogist has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $14.35.

Sylogist Company Profile

Sylogist Ltd. provides enterprise resource planning solutions for public service organizations which include K-12 school districts/boards, public sector, non profit organizations, international non-governmental organizations, manufacturing and warehousing/distribution. The company was founded by William T.

