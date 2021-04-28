Sylogist (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.62

Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and traded as high as $14.35. Sylogist shares last traded at $14.35, with a volume of 105 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.19.

Sylogist Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SYZLF)

Sylogist Ltd. provides enterprise resource planning solutions for public service organizations which include K-12 school districts/boards, public sector, non profit organizations, international non-governmental organizations, manufacturing and warehousing/distribution. The company was founded by William T.

