SYNC Network Price Tops $0.0759 on Exchanges (SYNC)

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 27th. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0759 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $8.64 million and $34,662.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.59 or 0.00527112 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005882 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00022703 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,454.94 or 0.02648276 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000271 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 162.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000476 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 137,018,043 coins and its circulating supply is 113,781,829 coins. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

