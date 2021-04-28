SYNC Network (SYNC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $40,094.00

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. In the last week, SYNC Network has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $8.43 million and approximately $40,094.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0741 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.53 or 0.00517401 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006060 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00023312 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,361.18 or 0.02492787 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000033 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000454 BTC.

About SYNC Network

SYNC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 137,005,903 coins and its circulating supply is 113,769,690 coins. The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

