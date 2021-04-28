Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to announce earnings of $1.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17. Synchrony Financial posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,400%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $6.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Synchrony Financial.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share.

SYF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,422 shares of company stock worth $1,072,237 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYF traded up $2.06 on Wednesday, reaching $42.79. The company had a trading volume of 316,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,639,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.43. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $43.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synchrony Financial (SYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.