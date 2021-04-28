Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) PT Raised to $58.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.04% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYF traded up $2.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.95. 361,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,639,429. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.43. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $43.61. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,237 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.