Syntropy Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.26 Million (NOIA)

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 28th. During the last week, Syntropy has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Syntropy has a market capitalization of $291.82 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syntropy coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001442 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00065591 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00020175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $478.81 or 0.00871214 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00065533 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.13 or 0.00096677 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,501.98 or 0.08191542 BTC.

Syntropy Coin Profile

Syntropy (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 368,119,987 coins. Syntropy’s official website is syntropynet.com . The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet

According to CryptoCompare, “NOIA is a content delivery network technology that utilizes idle bandwidth and storage from computers around the world to create a widely distributed and decentralized layer of the internet’s infrastructure with the goal of improving data delivery across the internet. Every website and application in both current and decentralized internet can use NOIA for content delivery with the goal of decreasing expenses and realize more efficient content distribution. NOIA is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole currency within the system that is being transferred from its customers (content hosting websites) onto its nodes that deliver that content for them. “

Buying and Selling Syntropy

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syntropy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

