TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €25.77 ($30.31).

Several analysts have weighed in on TEG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Nord/LB set a €24.40 ($28.71) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on TAG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

TAG Immobilien stock opened at €25.91 ($30.48) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €25.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €25.08. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion and a PE ratio of 10.49. TAG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €19.20 ($22.59) and a fifty-two week high of €28.14 ($33.11).

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

