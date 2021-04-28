Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lowered its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,623 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 0.8% of GWM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $25,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 24,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at approximately $867,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 741.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 157.6% in the first quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 12,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.28. 67,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,994,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.79. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The company has a market cap of $618.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.3527 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

