Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stake Cut by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,818 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,179,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,759,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,444,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,001 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 33,404,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,642,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,240 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,640,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,013,880,000 after acquiring an additional 130,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,638,091,000. 18.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSM stock opened at $121.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.35 and a 200-day moving average of $111.79. The company has a market cap of $628.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.00%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

