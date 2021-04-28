Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,056 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $26,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTWO. Wedbush raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.08.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $174.28 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.01 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The company has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.45.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

