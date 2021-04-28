Takkt (ETR:TTK) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.34

Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €14.34 ($16.87) and last traded at €14.24 ($16.75), with a volume of 83370 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €14.06 ($16.54).

Several research firms have weighed in on TTK. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on Takkt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Warburg Research set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of Takkt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Takkt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Takkt in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Takkt presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €14.88 ($17.50).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €13.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of €11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $934.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80.

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Omnichannel Commerce and Web-Focused Commerce. The Omnichannel Commerce segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers to hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; desk chairs, desks, conference tables, and furniture for reception areas that are used in automotive suppliers, service and retail companies, public institutions, government agencies, health care sector, schools, and churches; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

