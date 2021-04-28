TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.

NYSE:TAL opened at $61.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.86. The company has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,230.45, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.96.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. TAL Education Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TAL shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on TAL Education Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Nomura restated a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TAL Education Group from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.54.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

