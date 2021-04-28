TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.
NYSE:TAL opened at $61.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.86. The company has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,230.45, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.53 and a fifty-two week high of $90.96.
TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. TAL Education Group had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. TAL Education Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About TAL Education Group
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
