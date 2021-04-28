Talend (TLND) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Talend to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.87 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 72.44%. Talend’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts expect Talend to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Talend alerts:

TLND opened at $64.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. Talend has a 1 year low of $23.52 and a 1 year high of $65.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.07 and a beta of 0.84.

In other Talend news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,976 shares of Talend stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $241,542.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 204,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,416,024.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 19,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,175,650 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TLND. Barclays boosted their price target on Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Talend in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Talend has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.88.

About Talend

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.