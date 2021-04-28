Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Trading Up 0.1%

Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS)’s share price was up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.40 and last traded at $12.07. Approximately 64,902 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 298,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.06.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TLIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Talis Biomedical in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Talis Biomedical in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Talis Biomedical in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Talis Biomedical in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.53.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Talis Biomedical stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.
Talis Biomedical Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLIS)
Talis Biomedical Corporation develops a diagnostic platform that offers senior care facilities and laboratory testing services. Talis Biomedical Corporation was formerly known as Talis Biomedical, Inc and changed its name to Talis Biomedical Corporation in February 2018. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Menlo Park, California with an additional office in Chicago, Illinois.
