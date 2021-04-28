Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $168.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.13 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. On average, analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TNDM opened at $94.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.75 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.44. Tandem Diabetes Care has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $123.74.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $303,873.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $780,042.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,986.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 211,844 shares of company stock valued at $18,537,916 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

TNDM has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.86.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

