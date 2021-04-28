Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) will announce sales of $1.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tapestry’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.18 billion and the highest is $1.21 billion. Tapestry reported sales of $1.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year sales of $5.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.36 billion to $5.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.57 billion to $5.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.15. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.21.

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,270,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,602 shares of company stock worth $1,042,053 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,915,000. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tapestry in the first quarter valued at about $1,717,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 345.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 74,234 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 57,554 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,526,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,148 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $47.37 on Wednesday. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of -29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.90 and a 200-day moving average of $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

