Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) is Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 81.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,780 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,999 shares during the period. Target accounts for approximately 5.4% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned 0.12% of Target worth $116,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Target by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,704 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 1.8% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 25,122 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Target by 1.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 43,403 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,597,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at $209,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.37. 12,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,785,615. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $106.10 and a 12 month high of $210.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 42.57%.

TGT has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.35.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.