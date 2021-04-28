Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) is Focused Investors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Focused Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 978,100 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 178,500 shares during the period. Target accounts for approximately 6.7% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Focused Investors LLC owned about 0.20% of Target worth $193,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.35.

Shares of TGT traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,785,615. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $106.10 and a 12-month high of $210.86. The stock has a market cap of $102.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.55 and its 200 day moving average is $181.49.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

