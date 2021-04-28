Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,858 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 49,266 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of Target worth $57,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Target by 18.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.35.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $204.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $106.10 and a 1 year high of $210.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.49. The firm has a market cap of $101.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.