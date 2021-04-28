Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $235 million-$245 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $202.62 million.

Shares of TH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.86. The stock had a trading volume of 16,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,218. Target Hospitality has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $4.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.98.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $51.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.57 million. Equities analysts predict that Target Hospitality will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $1.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

