Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 357,803 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 3,061,079 shares.The stock last traded at $2.11 and had previously closed at $2.01.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.
The company has a market capitalization of $591.71 million, a P/E ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Taseko Mines in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Taseko Mines by 249.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,096 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Taseko Mines by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.
Taseko Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
