Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,377 Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the period. AudioCodes accounts for approximately 1.6% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned 0.57% of AudioCodes worth $5,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUDC. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in AudioCodes during the fourth quarter valued at $1,851,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 987,253 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,199,000 after buying an additional 193,195 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 175,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 64,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in AudioCodes by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 281,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 11,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.45. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $44.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. AudioCodes had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 20.16%. Research analysts anticipate that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, managed IP phones, residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, professional services, and survivable branch appliances; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; and VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.