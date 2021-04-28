TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.96

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.96 and last traded at $13.96, with a volume of 1089 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.83.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CGBD shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on TCG BDC from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCG BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.10.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $767.93 million, a PE ratio of -81.35 and a beta of 2.11.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $36.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.96 million. TCG BDC had a positive return on equity of 10.75% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.61%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.51%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 113,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 56,600 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 40.0% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 166.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 21,140 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCG BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TCG BDC by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,652,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,958,000 after purchasing an additional 63,736 shares during the period. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCG BDC Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGBD)

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

