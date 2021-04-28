TD Securities Boosts Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$50.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities to C$50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Cormark increased their price objective on Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Spin Master from C$31.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.36.

Spin Master stock traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$41.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,663. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.95. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$15.01 and a 12-month high of C$42.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 75.06.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$639.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$629.83 million. On average, research analysts predict that Spin Master will post 1.4199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

