TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 60.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 721,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 271,030 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.22% of TE Connectivity worth $93,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ecofin Advisors Ltd grew its position in TE Connectivity by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 60,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.1% in the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 168,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 12.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 502,004 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,071,000 after purchasing an additional 20,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.31.

In related news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total value of $610,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 250,295 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,536. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $135.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.77. The stock has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of -187.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $66.61 and a one year high of $136.23.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

