TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Price Target Increased to $158.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $149.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TEL. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.31.

TEL stock opened at $135.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.71, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.77. TE Connectivity has a one year low of $66.61 and a one year high of $136.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,295 shares of company stock worth $32,465,536 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 527.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

