TE-FOOD (TONE) Price Hits $0.0583 on Exchanges

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. TE-FOOD has a total market capitalization of $33.09 million and approximately $214,569.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TE-FOOD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0583 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TE-FOOD has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00065836 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00020126 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.87 or 0.00838164 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00065632 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00096321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,398.26 or 0.08033788 BTC.

TE-FOOD Coin Profile

TE-FOOD is a coin. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. TE-FOOD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,973,686 coins. The Reddit community for TE-FOOD is /r/TE_FOOD . TE-FOOD’s official Twitter account is @TE_FOOD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TE-FOOD is www.te-food.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “

