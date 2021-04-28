TE-FOOD (TONE) Price Hits $0.0583 on Exchanges

TE-FOOD (CURRENCY:TONE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. TE-FOOD has a total market capitalization of $33.09 million and approximately $214,569.00 worth of TE-FOOD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TE-FOOD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0583 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TE-FOOD has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.04 or 0.00065836 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00020126 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $458.87 or 0.00838164 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.93 or 0.00065632 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.73 or 0.00096321 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,398.26 or 0.08033788 BTC.
TE-FOOD Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “TE-FOOD is a food traceability system. It's a ready product with the live operation. Started in 2016, it serves more than 6000 business customers and handles 400,000 transactions every day. TE-FOOD provides all tools and applications for complete supply chains to implement successful traceability for their desired scope. TE-FOOD enables supply chain-wide collaboration with end-to-end operational visibility and process control. TFOOD is an asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the TE-FOOD platform. “
Buying and Selling TE-FOOD
