TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Short Interest Down 96.3% in April

TeamViewer AG (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 96.3% from the March 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

TeamViewer stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,849. TeamViewer has a one year low of $20.72 and a one year high of $30.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average of $24.81.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer that helps to remotely connect to desktop computers, mobile devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices from anywhere at any time; TeamViewer Tensor, a cloud-based enterprise connectivity platform, which enables large-scale IT management framework deployments; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

