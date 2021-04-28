Technicolor SA (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) Short Interest Update

Technicolor SA (OTCMKTS:TCLRY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,900 shares, a growth of 734.6% from the March 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Technicolor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of Technicolor in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of TCLRY stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 47,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,578. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14. Technicolor has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $1.74.

Technicolor SA develops, creates, and delivers products and services for the media and entertainment sectors in France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, rest of Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Production Services, DVD Services, and Connected Home.

