TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 42.41% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. TechnipFMC updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NYSE FTI traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $7.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,951,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,153,606. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average is $8.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $13.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -0.62, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TechnipFMC stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.21 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.18.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.