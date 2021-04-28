TechTarget (TTGT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect TechTarget to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. TechTarget has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TechTarget to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TechTarget alerts:

Shares of TTGT stock opened at $76.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.03 and a 200 day moving average of $66.59. TechTarget has a 52 week low of $21.79 and a 52 week high of $101.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

TTGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

In other news, Director Don Hawk sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $60,627.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 111,293 shares in the company, valued at $8,466,058.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $48,597.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,014,695.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,340 shares of company stock valued at $3,914,102 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.