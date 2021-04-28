Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Down 65.0% in April

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 65.0% from the March 31st total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TTNDY opened at $92.29 on Wednesday. Techtronic Industries has a 52 week low of $35.70 and a 52 week high of $94.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.80.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.508 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This is a boost from Techtronic Industries’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.32.

Techtronic Industries Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floor care and appliances worldwide. It offers industrial power tools, industrial power equipment, power tool accessories, hand tools and storage products, layout and measuring tools, accessories, professional tools, do-it-yourselfer (DIY) power tools, and outdoor products under the Milwaukee, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, Empire, Imperial Blades, STILETTO, and HART brands.

