Teck Resources’ (TECK.B) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by CIBC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$32.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TECK.B. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$28.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Teck Resources to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Teck Resources from C$26.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Teck Resources to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.56.

TSE:TECK.B traded down C$0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$27.29. 774,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183,134. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$11.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.81.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

