Tecsys’ (TCS) “Outperfrom Under Weight” Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

Tecsys (TSE:TCS)‘s stock had its “outperfrom under weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

TCS has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares set a C$55.00 target price on Tecsys and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Laurentian increased their price objective on Tecsys from C$47.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$70.00 price objective on shares of Tecsys in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

TCS opened at C$44.69 on Monday. Tecsys has a one year low of C$19.55 and a one year high of C$66.58. The company has a market cap of C$646.44 million and a P/E ratio of 115.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$47.03.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$31.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.49 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tecsys will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tecsys Company Profile

Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of supply chain management software in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use, and retail order management, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.

