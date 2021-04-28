Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.30

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.30 and last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 1003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TGP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day moving average is $12.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $148.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.96 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.87%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGP. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 819,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,395,000 after acquiring an additional 430,298 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,411,000. NBW Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,328,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 828.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 235,400 shares during the period. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 394,543 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 78,935 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile (NYSE:TGP)

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

