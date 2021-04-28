Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,478,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 38,868 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.39% of Teekay Tankers worth $16,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Teekay Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 19.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,230 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 16,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teekay Tankers by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,343 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 12,986 shares in the last quarter. 28.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teekay Tankers alerts:

TNK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Teekay Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DNB Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Teekay Tankers in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Teekay Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

NYSE:TNK opened at $13.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $455.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.32. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $26.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The shipping company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $69.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.98 million. Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 21.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teekay Tankers Profile

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; and offshore Ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products, as well as liquid gases and various other products.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.