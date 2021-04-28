Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.97 billion-$2.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TDOC shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $256.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $241.18.

NYSE TDOC traded down $3.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $186.31. 2,577,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,419,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.29 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.29. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $147.71 and a one year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). The company had revenue of $383.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.39 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. Research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hemant Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total value of $4,635,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 142,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,434,900.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $704,308.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 504,182 shares of company stock worth $95,486,862. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

