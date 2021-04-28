Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,458 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Telecom Argentina worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEO. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Telecom Argentina by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 42,141.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 39,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the 4th quarter valued at about $512,000. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEO stock opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. Telecom Argentina S.A. has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average is $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.43.

TEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telecom Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

About Telecom Argentina

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

