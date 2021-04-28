Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the March 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TIAIY traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $5.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,303. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.61. Telecom Italia has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $5.94.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.241 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.31%.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

