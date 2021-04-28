Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 12.000-12.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teledyne Technologies also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.85 to $2.95 EPS.

Shares of TDY stock traded up $7.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $450.27. 371,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,011. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $411.31 and its 200 day moving average is $381.61. Teledyne Technologies has a 1 year low of $289.19 and a 1 year high of $453.76.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.15 million. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $365.00.

In other news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 5,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.69, for a total value of $2,019,361.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,951.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $357.48 per share, with a total value of $1,072,440.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,392,988.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 23,261 shares of company stock worth $8,454,063 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.