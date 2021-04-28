Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.850-2.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 12.000-12.200 EPS.

TDY stock traded up $7.36 on Wednesday, reaching $450.27. 371,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,011. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $411.31 and a 200-day moving average of $381.61. Teledyne Technologies has a twelve month low of $289.19 and a twelve month high of $453.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.15 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $365.00.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michelle Kumbier bought 261 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $405.07 per share, for a total transaction of $105,723.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,799.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $357.48 per share, with a total value of $1,072,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,392,988.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 23,261 shares of company stock worth $8,454,063 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

