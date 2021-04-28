Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.85 to $2.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.77. Teledyne Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 12.000-12.200 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $365.00.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock traded up $7.36 on Wednesday, reaching $450.27. 371,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,011. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies has a 1-year low of $289.19 and a 1-year high of $453.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $411.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.61.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.15 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Robert Mehrabian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $366.05 per share, with a total value of $3,660,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $357.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,392,988.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 23,261 shares of company stock worth $8,454,063 in the last 90 days. 3.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.